Man accused of sexual relationship with Dayton teen

A Dayton man indicted Monday is accused of having an inappropriate sexual relationship with a 15-year-old girl.
A warrant was issued for the arrest of 21-year-old Jonathon Mariscal Zaragoza. He is scheduled to appear Sept. 13 for his arraignment in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for five counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.
The sexual relationship was alleged to have happened between January and April of this year, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.
The girl’s family members reported the matter to the Dayton Police Department, which investigated the case, the prosecutor’s office said.
In Other News
1
19-year-old from Moraine accused of posting pornographic photos of teen...
2
DNA links incarcerated man to 2019 Trotwood rape, prosecutors say
3
Dayton man indicted, accused in sexual assault of woman with autism
4
Man charged in death of missing man found in Dayton garage
5
Woman, man accused of threatening Dayton gunshot victim so she won’t...
About the Author