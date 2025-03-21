Man accused of sexually abusing teenage girl in Dayton

His bond was set at $500,000 on Friday.

On March 14, Dayton officers responded to Miami Chapel Road for a sexual assault complaint.

Multiple people were at the house, including a teenage girl who said she was sexually assaulted by McClanahan, according to court records.

A family member of McClanahan’s live-in girlfriend reportedly witnessed the assault.

He told police he got into an argument with McClanahan and was assaulted by him, according to an affidavit.

The teen was taken to CARE House, a children’s advocacy center, for a forensic interview.

During the interview she said she was sexually abused by McClanahan multiple times, according to court records.

McClanahan was arrested Thursday and booked into the Montgomery County Jail.