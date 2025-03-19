Man accused of shooting, killing woman outside Dayton apartment

Johnson was booked into the Montgomery County Jail Monday morning and was still in custody as of Wednesday afternoon.

At 11:21 p.m. Sunday, Dayton police responded to the 4300 block of City View Terrace after a 911 caller reported hearing gunfire.

The caller said he thought a woman had been shot and was on the ground, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch records.

Officers arrived to find a 38-year-old woman who had succumbed to her injuries, Dayton police Lt. Eric Sheldon said.

She was identified as Marquia Hunter by Montgomery County Coroner Dr. Kent Harshbarger.

The 911 caller said he thought the woman was his friend who told him she was having domestic violence issues, according to dispatch records.

“I think he just shot her outside,” he said.

The caller did not see a suspect and did not have the name of the person involved in the reported domestic issue.