Man accused of shooting, killing woman outside Dayton apartment

A shooting was reported in the 4300 block of City View Terrace in Dayton late Sunday, March 16, 2025. MARSHALL GORBY/STAFF

Updated 1 hour ago
A Trotwood man was charged in the deadly shooting of a woman late Sunday night outside a Dayton apartment building.

Terrell A. Johnson, 45, is facing two counts each of murder, felonious assault and violation of a protection order and one count of tampering with evidence in Dayton Municipal Court.

Johnson was booked into the Montgomery County Jail Monday morning and was still in custody as of Wednesday afternoon.

Terrell A. Johnson. Photo courtesy Miami Valley Jails.

At 11:21 p.m. Sunday, Dayton police responded to the 4300 block of City View Terrace after a 911 caller reported hearing gunfire.

The caller said he thought a woman had been shot and was on the ground, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch records.

Officers arrived to find a 38-year-old woman who had succumbed to her injuries, Dayton police Lt. Eric Sheldon said.

She was identified as Marquia Hunter by Montgomery County Coroner Dr. Kent Harshbarger.

The 911 caller said he thought the woman was his friend who told him she was having domestic violence issues, according to dispatch records.

“I think he just shot her outside,” he said.

The caller did not see a suspect and did not have the name of the person involved in the reported domestic issue.

