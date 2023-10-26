Man accused of stabbing Dayton officer during mental health call pleads guilty

A man pleaded guilty to stabbing a Dayton police officer while the officer was responding to a mental health call last year.

Tyler Antonio Patrick, 30, of Dayton pleaded guilty to all charges — four counts of felonious assault and one count each of obstructing official business and resisting arrest — on Wednesday, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records.

The resisting arrest conviction is a second-degree misdemeanor.

Patrick is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 28.

On Oct. 13, 2022, two Dayton police officers and a trainee responded to the 1500 block of Bancroft Avenue after Patrick’s mother called 911.

“A woman was having troubles with her adult son, reported him being delusional,” Dayton police Maj. Jason Hall said previously.

Officers George “Jeff” Kloos, Erick Hamby and Kloos’ trainee James West, a recent graduate of the Dayton Police Academy, responded to the call and spoke to Patrick. They decided to take him to the hospital for a mental health evaluation, according to police.

As Kloos was trying to walk Patrick out of the home, Patrick reportedly stabbed the officer in the neck with a knife concealed in his left hand.

Body camera footage released by police showed Patrick’s left arm swing toward Kloos before Hamby and West pinned Patrick to a couch.

One of the officers can be heard yelling, “He’s got a knife.”

Patrick reportedly tried to stab Hamby and West, but they wrestled the knife out of his hand.

“The officers were extremely patient with the individual, really used an abundance of de-escalation techniques, really adhered to the crises intervention training they had received from the Dayton Police Department,” Hall said. “… Despite these best efforts during the interaction, the individual produced a pocket knife and stabbed one of our officers in the neck.”

Kloos was transported to Miami Valley Hospital. Police said the knife missed major arteries.

Patrick was also taken to the hospital for minor injuries from his arrest.

Police had interacted with Patrick before and previously there were threats of violence, Hall said.

Last November, Patrick’s defense attorney, Michael Pentecost, filed a not guilty by reason of insanity motion, according to court records. An evaluation determined Patrick was incompetent to stand trial, but could be restorable with treatment. In January Judge Richard Skelton ordered Patrick be treated at Summit Behavioral Healthcare.

The judge ordered another evaluation in July and a forensic hearing was scheduled for Tuesday. The findings of the report are not clear.

We have reached out to the defense for a comment. We will update this story with their response.