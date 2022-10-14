NEW DETAILS: Man who stabbed Dayton officer in neck tried to stab 2 others

Officer Jeff Kloos attempted to walk Patrick out of the house, when “Patrick swung a concealed knife that was in his left hand at Kloos,” who was stabbed in the neck. Two other officers then tackled Patrick onto a couch, when Patrick reportedly tried to stab the other two officers before they wrestled the knife out of his hand and took him into custody, an affidavit stated.

Kloos was taken to Miami Valley Hospital, where he was treated and released. Dayton police on Thursday night posted an update on social media that the knife missed any major arteries but that the wounded officer would be off while he recuperates.

“This really stresses the importance or how difficult officers’ jobs are dealing with situations, especially when someone is dealing with a mental health type issue,” Henderson said. “We’re fortunate at this time the officer appears that he is going to be OK.”

Dayton police announced they would provide updates on the case and release body camera footage during a 2 p.m. media update.