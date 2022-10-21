Man accused of stabbing Dayton officer in neck indicted

A 911 dispatcher asked the caller if the man had any weapons, but the caller did not respond.

Officers George “Jeff” Kloos, Erick Hamby and Kloos’ trainee James West, a recent graduate of the Dayton Police Academy, spoke to Patrick and decided to take him to the hospital for a mental health evaluation, Dayton police Maj. Jason Hall said during a media briefing.

When Kloos attempted to walk outside with Patrick, Patrick “swung a concealed knife that was in his left hand at Kloos,” according to a Dayton Municipal Court affidavit.

Hamby and West tackled Patrick on a couch and Patrick then attempted to stab them before police got the knife out of his hand, according to court documents.

“The officers were extremely patient with the individual, really used an abundance of de-escalation techniques, really adhered to the crises intervention training they had received from the Dayton Police Department,” Hall said.. “… Despite these best efforts during the interaction, the individual produced a pocket knife and stabbed one of our officers in the neck.”

Kloos was taken to Miami Valley Hospital and released the same day. The Dayton Police Department posted on Twitter that the knife missed major arteries, but that Kloos would be off while he recovered.

Patrick is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday. He is being held in the Montgomery County Jail.