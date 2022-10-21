Man accused of stabbing Dayton officer in neck indicted

A man who is accused of stabbing a Dayton police officer who was responding to a mental health call was indicted by a Montgomery County grand jury.
Tyler Antonio Patrick, 29, of Dayton, was indicted on four counts of felonious assault on a peace officer and one count each of obstructing official business and resisting arrest, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records.
On Oct. 13, officers responded to a house in the 1500 block of Bancroft Avenue after a woman called 911 asking for help with her son.
In the background of the 911 call, the woman could be heard asking someone to stop and saying, “You need help.”
A 911 dispatcher asked the caller if the man had any weapons, but the caller did not respond.
Officers George “Jeff” Kloos, Erick Hamby and Kloos’ trainee James West, a recent graduate of the Dayton Police Academy, spoke to Patrick and decided to take him to the hospital for a mental health evaluation, Dayton police Maj. Jason Hall said during a media briefing.
When Kloos attempted to walk outside with Patrick, Patrick “swung a concealed knife that was in his left hand at Kloos,” according to a Dayton Municipal Court affidavit.
Hamby and West tackled Patrick on a couch and Patrick then attempted to stab them before police got the knife out of his hand, according to court documents.
“The officers were extremely patient with the individual, really used an abundance of de-escalation techniques, really adhered to the crises intervention training they had received from the Dayton Police Department,” Hall said.. “… Despite these best efforts during the interaction, the individual produced a pocket knife and stabbed one of our officers in the neck.”
Kloos was taken to Miami Valley Hospital and released the same day. The Dayton Police Department posted on Twitter that the knife missed major arteries, but that Kloos would be off while he recovered.
Patrick is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday. He is being held in the Montgomery County Jail.
