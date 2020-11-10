Indictment: Man fatally stabs girlfriend after milk request for kids

A 38-year-old man accused of stabbing his girlfriend to death after she asked him to get milk for their two young children was indicted Tuesday, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.
Eric C. Humphries is accused of killing 25-year-old Amber Smith on Nov. 1 at a home in the 80 block of North Smithville Road in Dayton. Several people were inside the home at the time of the stabbing, including the couple’s children, ages 1 and 3.
Investigators determined that Humphries became angry with Smith after she asked him to get milk for their children, according to a news release from the prosecutor’s office.
“The defendant took a knife from the kitchen and stabbed the victim multiple times, killing her,” the release stated.
Officers found the knife on the front lawn of the house.
Smith died of multiple stab and incised wounds. Her death was ruled a homicide, Montgomery County Coroner Dr. Kent Harshbarger.
Humphries is charged with two counts of murder and two counts of felonious assault. He remains in the Montgomery County Jail on a $1 million bond. He is scheduled to be arraigned Nov. 17 in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court.