Indictment: Man fatally stabs girlfriend after milk request for kids

Eric C. Humphries is accused of killing 25-year-old Amber Smith on Nov. 1 at a home in the 80 block of North Smithville Road in Dayton. Several people were inside the home at the time of the stabbing, including the couple’s children, ages 1 and 3.

Investigators determined that Humphries became angry with Smith after she asked him to get milk for their children, according to a news release from the prosecutor’s office.