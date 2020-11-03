X

Records: Man stabbed children’s mother after she asked him to get milk

Eric Christopher Humphries

Crime & Law | 1 hour ago
By Kristen Spicker

A man accused of killing the mother of his children stabbed her after she asked him to get milk for kids, according to Dayton court records.

Eric Humphries was charged with two counts of murder and two county of felonious assault in Dayton Municipal Court.

He is accused of stabbing 25-year-old Amber Smith multiple times early Sunday morning, resulting in her death. Humphries referred to Smith as his fiancée on social media.

“Mr. Humphries became agitated with Ms. Smith when she requested that he get milk for their two small children," read a court affidavit.

He then allegedly grabbed a knife from the kitchen and stabbed her.

Police and medics responded to scene in the first block of North Smithville Road just before 4 a.m. after a man reported his sister was just stabbed.

Several people were at the scene when officers arrived, including Humphries who was taken into custody.

Smith was pronounced dead at the scene.

Montgomery County Coroner Dr. Kent Harshbarger said she died of multiple stab and incised wounds. Her death was ruled a homicide.

