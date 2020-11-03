Records: Man stabbed children’s mother after she asked him to get milk

Police and medics responded to scene in the first block of North Smithville Road just before 4 a.m. after a man reported his sister was just stabbed.

Several people were at the scene when officers arrived, including Humphries who was taken into custody.

Smith was pronounced dead at the scene.

Montgomery County Coroner Dr. Kent Harshbarger said she died of multiple stab and incised wounds. Her death was ruled a homicide.