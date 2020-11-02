Man arrested in woman’s stabbing death in Dayton

A 38-year-old man is jailed on a preliminary murder charge in connection to a woman’s stabbing death.
Eric Christopher Humphries is due Monday for his arraignment in Dayton Municipal Court following his Sunday morning arrest.
Police and medics were called shortly before 4 a.m. to the 80 block of North Smithville Road in Dayton after a man called 911 to report his sister had been stabbed.
The stabbing victim was identified as 25-year-old Amber Smith by the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Her cause and manner of death were not yet determined by the coroner’s office.
Humphries on social media referred to the victim has his fiancée.
Jail records show that Humphries was arrested at the Dayton Police Department.