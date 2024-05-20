Man accused of stabbing woman at Dayton apartment charged

BreakingNews
A 20-year-old Dayton man who reportedly stabbed a woman in the side at an apartment Friday is facing charges.

Ghadi Gasana was charged with two counts of felonious assault, according to Dayton Municipal Court records.

Around 1:45 a.m. Friday, Dayton police responded to an apartment in the 2000 block of Catalpa Drive on a report of a stabbing.

When officers arrived, they found a woman who had been stabbed at least once in her left side/torso. The Dayton Fire Department transported her to the hospital for treatment.

The woman’s 12-year-old daughter was at the scene and reportedly witnessed the stabbing.

The girl was able to identify the suspect and also told police her mother hit the suspect with a bottle in self-defense, according to court records.

Additional responding officers found Gasana and took him into custody. He had a minor injury to his face that appeared to have been from the victim, according to court documents.

