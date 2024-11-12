Man in Miamisburg pursuit accused of kicking in apartment door, making threats

As police officers arrived, the suspect ran out a back door, but officers lost sight of him after a short foot pursuit and he was not found after a search using a police K-9 and drones, Miamisburg police said.

Officers found the suspect just after 5 a.m. getting into his car nearby, but he refused to stop and drove off, which initiated a pursuit that went through several jurisdictions before reaching Interstate 70 East, police said.

Officers from the Huber Heights Police Division placed tire deflation devices over the interstate, which led to a controlled flat tire of the suspect’s vehicle. The suspect eventually pulled over and was taken into custody without further incident, police said.

The suspect was arrested and taken to the Montgomery County Jail, where he is held on suspicion of aggravated burglary, fleeing and eluding and having weapons while under disability. The Dayton Daily News is not naming him because he has not been formally charged.

The incident remains under investigation by the Miamisburg Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Section.