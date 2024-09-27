Man arrested after woman shot, killed in Greenville

When officers arrived, they found Brianne Otley shot, according to Greenville police. She was pronounced dead while crews attempted life-saving measures.

A 25-year-old male suspect reportedly fled before police arrived on scene.

The Darke County Sheriff’s Office and Ohio State Highway Patrol were called to assist, and investigators developed a perimeter in the area to locate the suspect. Police asked residents on the south side of Greenville to stay inside as officers worked to investigate and locate the suspect.

The suspect was found around 10:27 p.m., several blocks north of where the shooting took place, according to police. He was booked into the Darke County Jail on a preliminary murder charge.

Formal charges will be filed upon on the Darke County Prosecutor’s Office review.