Trotwood man arrested in drug raid indicted on more than a dozen charges

A man arrested last year in a task force drug raid is now wanted for more than a dozen drug trafficking and possession charges.
An arrest warrant was issued Friday for Jamarcus Levon Brown, 29, of Trotwood.
He was one of three men nabbed by the the Montgomery County Regional Agencies Narcotics and Gun Enforcement task force during a May 23, 2019, raid at two residences.
The men were not officially charged following the search and seizure of fentanyl and cash at a house on Rulla Court in Miami Twp. and an apartment on Shawnee Run in West Carrollton, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said at the time.
Brown was indicted Friday on three counts of trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound; three counts of trafficking in heroin; three counts of possession of a fentanyl-related compound; three counts of possession of heroin; and one count each o f aggravated possession of drugs and a misdemeanor drug possession charge, according to a Montgomery County grand jury report.
The charges stem from violations reported to have occurred between April 4, 2019, and May 22, 2019, according to the indictment.
Brown is scheduled to appear Aug. 20 for his arraignment in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court.