Trotwood man arrested in drug raid indicted on more than a dozen charges

The men were not officially charged following the search and seizure of fentanyl and cash at a house on Rulla Court in Miami Twp. and an apartment on Shawnee Run in West Carrollton, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said at the time.

Brown was indicted Friday on three counts of trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound; three counts of trafficking in heroin; three counts of possession of a fentanyl-related compound; three counts of possession of heroin; and one count each o f aggravated possession of drugs and a misdemeanor drug possession charge, according to a Montgomery County grand jury report.