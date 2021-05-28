Man arrested in attempted knifepoint robbery at Xenia UDF

Officers found Michael Lawrence, 48, and took him into custody on aggravated robbery and tampering with evidence. Once he is booked, he will be held in the Greene County Jail.

Lawrence had changed some of his clothes before he was arrested. Police found the knife and clothing when he was taken into custody.

Anyone with additional details regarding the attempted robbery should call Xenia police’s Criminal Investigation Section at 937-376-7203 or the Xenia police tip line at 937-347-1623. Information can also be sent to Detective Atkins at batkins@ci.xenia.oh.us.

