Man arrested in stabbing, SWAT standoff in Riverside

A man was arrested in a stabbing following a brief SWAT standoff Monday evening in Riverside.
The stabbing was reported at an apartment in the 1700 block of Brandt Pike around 6 p.m. A victim was transported to Miami Valley Hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, according to Riverside police.
The suspect lived down the street and was found at his residence.
He refused to come out, resulting in a brief SWAT standoff, Maj. Matthew Sturgeon said.
The suspect did surrender to police and he was booked into the Montgomery County Jail.
Police expect charges to be filed against him today.
