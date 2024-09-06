Man charged in crash outside Miami Valley Hospital North that killed pedestrian

His bond was set at $1 million Tuesday. His next hearing is scheduled for Monday.

Explore Area manufacturer plans to lay off 60 starting in November

On July 22, Dillard was trying to back into a parking space at Miami Valley Hospital North in Englewood when he accelerated, causing a 2007 Cadillac DTS to hop the curb, according to a crash report filed by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

The car went onto the sidewalk, through a mulch bed and into a guard shack. The car then hit two pedestrians, a 77-year-old man and a 74-year-old man, outside the hospital’s entrance.

The car continued to back up and hit a 2017 Kia Forte parked at the entrance, according to the crash report. The impact pushed the Kia into a 2024 Ford E-450.

Dillard then began to pull forward, dragging the two pedestrians briefly. One pedestrian became dislodged after a few feet and the other was dragged for about 50 feet, according to court records. The Cadillac went through mulch and landscaping, hitting trees, bushes, a light pole and hospital sign before going back into the parking lot and hitting a 2013 Toyota Avalon.

He tried to drive away from the scene but couldn’t due to the damage to his car, according to an affidavit.

Dillard and both pedestrians were taken to Miami Valley North for treatment. William E. Rodenberg, 77, was pronounced dead at the hospital. The other pedestrian had serious, life-threatening injuries, according to the sheriff’s office.

Dillard had minor injuries.

A tall can of Bud Ice beer was reportedly inside Dillard’s car. He tested positive for marijuana, benzoylecgonine, cocaethylene, cocaine and ethanol, according to court documents.