BreakingNews
Montgomery County property value update: Here’s how to appeal your home’s new value

Man charged in Dayton child rape case reported his crime to police

Credit: City of Dayton

Credit: City of Dayton

Crime & Law
By
47 minutes ago
X

A 37-year-old man reported last week that he sexually assaulted a young girl at his home four years ago in Dayton.

Christopher S. Williamson, 37, on Thursday came into the Dayton Police Department’s East Patrol Division South building, 2721 Wayne Ave., requesting to turn himself in to police, according to an affidavit filed in Dayton Municipal Court.

He told police that sometime four years ago he assaulted a 6-year-old girl, who was known to him.

During a forensic interview the following day, the girl confirmed what Williamson reported, court documents show.

Williamson was charged Friday in Dayton Municipal Court with rape under 10 and two counts of gross sexual imposition under 13. He is scheduled to be arraigned this afternoon,

In Other News
1
Woman gets up to life sentence for stabbing Riverside man to death with...
2
5-year-old boy accidentally ingests meth in Trotwood; father charged
3
Woman indicted in attack on homeless woman in Dayton
4
As city takes over operating senior center, only one Central...
5
Dayton man accused of backing over 1-year-old pleads guilty to reckless...

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top