Man charged in Dayton child rape case reported his crime to police

A 37-year-old man reported last week that he sexually assaulted a young girl at his home four years ago in Dayton.

Christopher S. Williamson, 37, on Thursday came into the Dayton Police Department’s East Patrol Division South building, 2721 Wayne Ave., requesting to turn himself in to police, according to an affidavit filed in Dayton Municipal Court.

He told police that sometime four years ago he assaulted a 6-year-old girl, who was known to him.

During a forensic interview the following day, the girl confirmed what Williamson reported, court documents show.

Williamson was charged Friday in Dayton Municipal Court with rape under 10 and two counts of gross sexual imposition under 13. He is scheduled to be arraigned this afternoon,