Man charged with murder in Trotwood death

A man has been charged in the death of another man in Trotwood last month.
Armone Darnell Kinney, 19, is facing two counts each of murder and felonious assault in Montgomery County Municipal Court Western Division.
He pleaded not guilty to charges on Monday.
On Nov. 26, Kinney caused serious physical harm to another man, resulting in his death, according to court records.
He was arrested by Trotwood police that morning.
We are working to learn more and will update this story as details are available.
