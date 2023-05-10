Man confronts suspected robbers, fire shots in Harrison Twp.

A man reportedly fired multiple shots at a vehicle involved in a reported armed robbery after it almost hit him and the business owner in Harrison Twp. Wednesday morning.
Around 8:20 a.m., Montgomery County sheriff’s deputies responded to Dream Recovery at 3924 Salem Ave. on a report of an armed robbery.
When they arrived, they learned the owner and an associate confronted the suspects in a gray Ford truck with auto parts they believed were stolen, according to the sheriff’s office.
The suspects fled and reportedly almost hit the owner and his associate. The associate fired multiple shots at the truck out of fear for his safety, according to the sheriff’s office.
The incident remains under investigation.
