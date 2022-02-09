Hamburger icon
Man flown to hospital after four-wheeler crash in Darke County

Premier Health's CareFlight Air and Mobile medical helicopter. PROVIDED/PREMIER HEALTH

Credit: Wm Jones

Premier Health's CareFlight Air and Mobile medical helicopter. PROVIDED/PREMIER HEALTH

By Daniel Susco
25 minutes ago

A man was flown to the hospital with serious injuries after a four-wheeler crash in Darke County.

According to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office, at around 11:15 a.m., Christopher Waybrant, 45, of Bradford, was riding a four-wheeler northbound Horatio-New Harrison Road.

He was not wearing a helmet, the sheriff’s office said in a release.

In the 8400 block of Horatio-New Harrison Road, he crashed. The four-wheeler rolled and Waybrant was thrown onto the road, the sheriff’s office said.

Darke County deputies along with Gettysburg Fire and Rescue responded to the crash, and CareFlight was called to fly Waybrant to Miami Valley Hospital.

The crash remains under investigation, the release said.

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

