Man found guilty in deadly downtown Dayton shooting last summer

Murray is scheduled to be sentenced on July 30.

On Aug. 2, Dayton police officers heard gunfire while on patrol downtown. They went toward the gunshots and found 51-year-old Robert Blackstone shot in the chest.

Blackstone was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

An investigation determined Muray shot Blackstone following a brief encounter in the 100 block of North Main Street, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

The defense claimed Murray was acting in defense of a woman who was reportedly known to Blackstone.

Murray was walking with a woman after getting a light for his cigar when Blackstone approached them and grabbed the woman, according to the defense. Murray, who did not know the woman or Blackstone prior to the incident, fired one shot at Blackstone.

The prosecution countered Murray’s claim is not credible and that surveillance video from the Reibold Building did not support his defense. They added Murray told police multiple different stories about what happened and continued to claim someone else shot and killed Blackstone despite video evidence.