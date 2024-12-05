Man found guilty in shooting that critically injured man in Dayton

Cox previously waived his right to a jury and had a bench trial, or trial by judge.

A sentencing date was not listed.

Credit: Montgomery County Jail Credit: Montgomery County Jail

On July 13, Dayton police responded to a shooting in the 2000 block of Auburn Avenue. Officers found a 34-year-old man who was critically injured with a gunshot wound, said Dayton police Lt. Steven Bauer.

Dayton Municipal Court records alleged Cox was trying to steal approximately $3,200 when he shot the man multiple times.

He was arrested on July 18 and booked into the Montgomery County Jail.