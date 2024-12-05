Man found guilty in shooting that critically injured man in Dayton

A judge found a 22-year-old man guilty of some charges in a shooting during a reported robbery in Dayton this summer.
Isaiah Sol Devion Cox was convicted of two counts of felonious assault, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records. Judge Richard S. Skelton found Cox not guilty of two counts of aggravated robbery and one count of theft.
Cox previously waived his right to a jury and had a bench trial, or trial by judge.
A sentencing date was not listed.
On July 13, Dayton police responded to a shooting in the 2000 block of Auburn Avenue. Officers found a 34-year-old man who was critically injured with a gunshot wound, said Dayton police Lt. Steven Bauer.
Dayton Municipal Court records alleged Cox was trying to steal approximately $3,200 when he shot the man multiple times.
He was arrested on July 18 and booked into the Montgomery County Jail.
