Man found guilty in shooting that critically injured man in Dayton

Montgomery County Common Pleas Court. JIM NOELKER/STAFF FILE

Credit: JIM NOELKER

Credit: JIM NOELKER

Montgomery County Common Pleas Court. JIM NOELKER/STAFF FILE
Local News
By
1 hour ago
X

A judge found a 22-year-old man guilty of some charges in a shooting during a reported robbery in Dayton this summer.

Isaiah Sol Devion Cox was convicted of two counts of felonious assault, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records. Judge Richard S. Skelton found Cox not guilty of two counts of aggravated robbery and one count of theft.

Cox previously waived his right to a jury and had a bench trial, or trial by judge.

A sentencing date was not listed.

Isaiah Cox

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

icon to expand image

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

On July 13, Dayton police responded to a shooting in the 2000 block of Auburn Avenue. Officers found a 34-year-old man who was critically injured with a gunshot wound, said Dayton police Lt. Steven Bauer.

Dayton Municipal Court records alleged Cox was trying to steal approximately $3,200 when he shot the man multiple times.

He was arrested on July 18 and booked into the Montgomery County Jail.

In Other News
1
Dayton man dies in crash between box van, semi in Darke County
2
Alter names new president for Catholic school
3
East Dorothy Lane in Kettering back open
4
Oregon Historic District’s ‘Grand Holiday Tour of Homes’ returns this...
5
Yellow Springs restaurant settles with ex-employees who sued for unpaid...

About the Author