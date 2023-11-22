Man found guilty of murder in death of Miamisburg man found burnt

A jury convicted a Dayton man of murder in the shooting death of a Miamisburg man whose body was found burnt more than two years ago.

Dana H. Parks, 41, was found guilty of three counts of tampering with evidence, two counts each of murder and felonious assault and one count of attempt to commit arson, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 22.

A gross abuse of a corpse and misdemeanor arson charge were dismissed prior to jury deliberations during the Parks’ trial, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

“The court found that those actions, which the co-defendant has pled to, were conduct committed by the co-defendant without the assistance of defendant Parks,” said a spokesperson from the prosecutor’s office.

Parks previously waived his right to a jury trial on one count of having weapons while under disability. A bench trial, or trial by judge, has not been set for the weapons charge.

On July 4, 2021, Dayton police responded to a report of a body found in a wooded area by Wolf Creek. The body was later identified as 38-year-old Kevin L. Hughes.

“The victim’s body had been burnt,” read a press release previously issued by the prosecutor’s office. “Further investigation determined the victim had been fatally shot elsewhere and the body had been taken to the wooded area for disposal.”

An investigation determined Hughes was shot after an argument outside a Valencia Drive house in Dayton. His car was found parked in Trotwood.

Parks’ brother, 53-year- old Ernest Parks Sr., was also charged in the case.

Ernest Parks pleaded guilty to tampering with evidence, gross abuse of a corpse and a misdemeanor arson charge in December 2021, according to court records. He has a probation report scheduled for Dec. 22.