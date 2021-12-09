dayton-daily-news logo
Man indicted in death of Miamisburg man whose burnt body was found in Dayton

Dana H. Parks
Credit: Ohio Department of Rehabilitation & Correction

Crime & Law
By Jen Balduf, Staff Writer
Updated 54 minutes ago
Suspect’s brother also charged for role in death of Kevin Hughes.

A Dayton man indicted Thursday for murder is accused of shooting and killing a Miamisburg man whose burnt body was found in July in Dayton.

Dana H. Parks, 39, is scheduled to be arraigned Dec. 23 in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for two counts of murder, two counts of felonious assault, three counts of tampering with evidence and one count each of gross abuse of a corpse, arson, attempted arson and having weapons under disability for a prior offense of violence.

ExploreRELATED: Suspect jailed in death of man on July 4th in Dayton; victim ID’d

Dayton police responded the afternoon of July 4 on a report of a body — later identified as 38-year-old Kevin L. Hughes — found in a wooded area near the intersection of West Riverview Avenue and Linnbrook Drive in Dayton, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

“The victim’s body had been burnt. Further investigation determined the victim had been fatally shot elsewhere and the body had been taken to the wooded area for disposal,” a release stated.

Detectives determined that Hughes had been shot after an argument outside a house on Valencia Drive in Dayton. His car was later found on July 6 parked in Trotwood.

The suspect’s brother, 51-year-old Ernest S. Parks Jr., also is charged in the case. He waived indictment Tuesday and was charged via bill of information, served Tuesday, with tampering with evidence, gross abuse of a corpse and arson, according to court records.

Ernest S. Parks Jr.

Credit: Ohio Department of Rehabilitation & Correction

Both men are incarcerated at the Lorain Correctional Institution in unrelated cases.

