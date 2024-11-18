Man in custody after domestic violence investigation prompts Kettering standoff

A man is in custody after he reportedly refused to leave a Kettering house during a domestic violence investigation Sunday morning.
At 6:51 a.m., officers responded to the 2100 block of East Dorothy Lane to meet with a reported victim of domestic violence. The alleged domestic violence incident took place in the 3100 block of Bulah Avenue.
Investigators determined a 56-year-old man assaulted his live-in girlfriend and locked her in a bedroom to keep her from leaving, according to Kettering police.
When officers arrived at the residence, the man reportedly refused to leave, prompting the Kettering Regional Special Response Team to respond.
The public was encouraged to avoid the area and residents asked to stay in their homes unless instructed otherwise during the standoff.
The man was taken into custody around 1:37 p.m. and booked on preliminary domestic violence, unlawful restraint, kidnapping, obstructing official business, disrupting public services and theft charges.
Formal charges have not been filed as of Monday morning.
Minor injuries were reported as a result of the initial domestic violence incident, according to police.
About the Author