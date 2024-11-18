Man in custody after domestic violence investigation prompts Kettering standoff

Investigators determined a 56-year-old man assaulted his live-in girlfriend and locked her in a bedroom to keep her from leaving, according to Kettering police.

When officers arrived at the residence, the man reportedly refused to leave, prompting the Kettering Regional Special Response Team to respond.

The public was encouraged to avoid the area and residents asked to stay in their homes unless instructed otherwise during the standoff.

The man was taken into custody around 1:37 p.m. and booked on preliminary domestic violence, unlawful restraint, kidnapping, obstructing official business, disrupting public services and theft charges.

Formal charges have not been filed as of Monday morning.

Minor injuries were reported as a result of the initial domestic violence incident, according to police.