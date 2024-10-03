Man in life-threatening condition following shooting, crash in Dayton

When police arrived, they found a large group of 100 to 200 people, Ponichtera said.

“To preserve the integrity of the scene and to try and gain control of the situation we did ask for a city-wide officer in trouble call, which is known as a Signal 99,” he said.

Multiple law enforcement agencies responded and helped crews establish the crime scene.

“We do have one victim who was in traffic crash, but he also unfortunately has been shot,” Ponichtera said.

The man has life-threatening injuries, so homicide detectives and detectives from the Traffic Services Unit were called to respond.

A large group of motorcycles and vehicles were traveling together for funeral services through the area at the time of the incident. Ponichtera said it’s not clear if they were part of a formal funeral procession.

Germantown Pike and Mount Clair Avenue will be closed in the area as crews investigate.

Ponichtera said it’s not clear if shots were fired from a vehicle or someone on the side of the street.

“We don’t know the sequence of events,” he said. “We don’t know if he was shot before (the crash) or after. We’re still trying to determine that.”

Dominique Smith said he was walking outside and noticed a bunch of motorcycles in the area when he heard about four or five shots fired.

“From what I’ve seen, they were in a funeral,” he said. “One of the motorcyclists was trying to help stop traffic and he was hit and that’s where the gunfire came out.”

He said it wasn’t clear if the person involved in the crash with the motorcyclist was also the shooter.

Credit: Jim Noelker

Smith added funerals can unfortunately be dangerous to attend now.

“It’s sounds kind of insane, but it’s just the world we live in now,” he said. “The emotions are flaring and then you have people coming together that might not like this person, might not like that person and they’re all in one place. So things tend to happen.”

“It’s sad really,” he added. “A funeral. I hate seeing this type of stuff.

Ponichtera asked any witnesses to come forward and contact detectives at 937-333-COPS (2677). People can submit tips anonymously to Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-7867 or www.miamivalleycrimestoppers.com.