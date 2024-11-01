Man in serious but stable condition after Kroger shooting in Harrison Twp.

At 8:09 a.m. Thursday, a shooting was reported at the Kroger at 3520 W. Siebenthaler Ave.

A security guard for Kroger shot an armed, masked man, said Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck.

The security guard, who works for a third party Kroger contracts with, approached the man and asked him to leave, he said.

The man pulled out a handgun and the security guard got his gun and fired.

“We do not know exactly why right now they wanted that individual gone,” Streck said during a press briefing Thursday. “I can tell you that the individual was covered pretty heavily with a face mask and other things like that.”

No other injuries were reported.

“The suspect did not get any rounds off,” the sheriff said. “We do not know if the gun malfunctioned, or it didn’t have a round in it at this point.”

It also isn’t clear what the masked man’s motive was.

Streck said Kroger is cooperating with the investigation. Surveillance video was requested from the store and the security company.

A Kroger spokesperson said Thursday the company is deeply saddened by the incident but thankful no customers or associates were injured.

“The store will remain closed while the police investigation continues, and we have initiated counseling services for our associates,” the spokesperson said. “To protect the integrity of the ongoing investigation, we are referring questions to local law enforcement.”