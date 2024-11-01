Breaking: Man in serious but stable condition after Kroger shooting in Harrison Twp.

Man in serious but stable condition after Kroger shooting in Harrison Twp.

A security guard at Kroger shot a masked man who pulled out a gun at the West Siebenthaler Avenue store on Halloween morning, Oct. 31, 2024. MARSHALL GORBY / STAFF

A security guard at Kroger shot a masked man who pulled out a gun at the West Siebenthaler Avenue store on Halloween morning, Oct. 31, 2024. MARSHALL GORBY / STAFF
Local News
By and
1 hour ago
X

A man remained hospitalized Friday after he was reportedly shot by a security guard at a Harrison Twp. Kroger on Thursday morning.

The man is in serious but stable condition, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

At 8:09 a.m. Thursday, a shooting was reported at the Kroger at 3520 W. Siebenthaler Ave.

A security guard for Kroger shot an armed, masked man, said Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck.

The security guard, who works for a third party Kroger contracts with, approached the man and asked him to leave, he said.

The man pulled out a handgun and the security guard got his gun and fired.

ExploreRELATED: Security guard shoots armed man at Harrison Twp. Kroger

“We do not know exactly why right now they wanted that individual gone,” Streck said during a press briefing Thursday. “I can tell you that the individual was covered pretty heavily with a face mask and other things like that.”

No other injuries were reported.

“The suspect did not get any rounds off,” the sheriff said. “We do not know if the gun malfunctioned, or it didn’t have a round in it at this point.”

It also isn’t clear what the masked man’s motive was.

ExplorePHOTOS: Masked man with gun shot at Harrison Twp Kroger

Streck said Kroger is cooperating with the investigation. Surveillance video was requested from the store and the security company.

A Kroger spokesperson said Thursday the company is deeply saddened by the incident but thankful no customers or associates were injured.

“The store will remain closed while the police investigation continues, and we have initiated counseling services for our associates,” the spokesperson said. “To protect the integrity of the ongoing investigation, we are referring questions to local law enforcement.”

In Other News
1
Residents displaced by cooking fire at Dayton apartment complex; 2...
2
Issue 1 vote could impact balance of power in U.S. House
3
Fall back for an extra hour of sleep; Daylight Saving Time ends this...
4
New Warren County coffee business sets target opening date in...
5
Greene County treasurer appointed as county’s interim auditor

About the Authors