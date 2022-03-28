Man indicted for 23 felony theft related charges

The grand jury on Friday handed down the indictment of Joshua Shelton, 43, on charges of grand theft, a fourth-degree felony; theft, a fifth-degree felony; vandalism, a fifth-degree felony; and 20 counts of breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony.

Shelton allegedly broke-in and entered the storage units of others, causing damage, and stole other people’s property. The incidents occurred between Jan. 19 through Feb. 6, according to the Warren County Prosecutor’s Office.