dayton-daily-news logo
X

Man indicted for 23 felony theft related charges

Joshua Shelton.

caption arrowCaption
Joshua Shelton.

Local News
By , Staff Writer
18 minutes ago
Man also is facing similar charges in Hamilton County.

A Warren County grand jury has indicted a Cincinnati man on 23 felony charges for breaking-in to a number of storage units in Deerfield Twp. earlier this year.

The grand jury on Friday handed down the indictment of Joshua Shelton, 43, on charges of grand theft, a fourth-degree felony; theft, a fifth-degree felony; vandalism, a fifth-degree felony; and 20 counts of breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony.

Shelton allegedly broke-in and entered the storage units of others, causing damage, and stole other people’s property. The incidents occurred between Jan. 19 through Feb. 6, according to the Warren County Prosecutor’s Office.

ExploreWayne Local Schools expansion to be completed by August

Warren County Prosecutor David Fornshell said Shelton “took all kinds of stuff,” including an air compressor, tools, coats, jerseys, sport memorabilia, furniture, binoculars and various electronic game systems such as PS-4, PlayStation and X-boxes after he allegedly broke into 19 storage units.

No arraignment date has been set for Shelton in Warren County Common Pleas Court.

In a separate case, Shelton is held under a $45,000 bond in the Hamilton County Justice Center. He was indicted Feb. 25 by a Hamilton County grand jury for felony theft plus eight felony charges of breaking and entering. He has a March 29 court date in Cincinnati on those charges.

His wife, Stephanie Shelton, also was indicted in Hamilton County on felony theft and eight felony counts of breaking and entering. She is not in custody, according to Hamilton County jail records.

In Other News
1
Montgomery County man accused in area robberies indicted in Warren...
2
Biden proposes 4.6% pay boost for military in budget proposal
3
Democrats running for U.S. senate debate about corporate contributions...
4
Local expert on exercises to treat foot pain at home: ‘Anybody can do...
5
Dayton Daily News photographer wins honors for news images

About the Author

Follow Ed Richter on facebookFollow Ed Richter on twitter

Ed Richter has been a working journalist for 36 years, with the last 32 years working in various capacities covering Butler and Warren counties as a reporter and an editor. An award-winning journalist, Richter covers local news and governments in Warren County focusing on Springboro, Lebanon, Franklin, Carlisle and Waynesville.

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top