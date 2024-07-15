Man indicted for allegedly shooting at other man in Riverside

He is accused of shooting at a man from a vehicle while at the intersection of Brandt Pike and Community Drive on July 6, according to Montgomery County Municipal Court Eastern Division records.

Baggett and the man are known to each other, Riverside police said. The man was not hit by the gunfire.

Baggett pleaded not guilty in municipal court last week. His bond was set at $1 million.

He is scheduled to be arraigned on Thursday.