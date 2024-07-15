Man indicted for allegedly shooting at other man in Riverside

A man who reportedly shot at another man from a vehicle in Riverside earlier this month has been indicted by a Montgomery County grand jury.
David Baggett, 35, of Dayton is facing one count each of felonious assault, attempt to commit felonious assault, having weapons while under disability and discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises and two counts of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records.
He is accused of shooting at a man from a vehicle while at the intersection of Brandt Pike and Community Drive on July 6, according to Montgomery County Municipal Court Eastern Division records.
Credit: Montgomery County Jail
Credit: Montgomery County Jail
Baggett and the man are known to each other, Riverside police said. The man was not hit by the gunfire.
Baggett pleaded not guilty in municipal court last week. His bond was set at $1 million.
He is scheduled to be arraigned on Thursday.
About the Author