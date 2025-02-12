Man indicted for shooting during gun sale in Dayton

The grand jury declined to indict him on two additional counts of felonious assault.

He is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday.

On Feb. 1 a person arrived at Kettering Health Dayton with a gunshot wound. Officers responded and learned there was a shooting in an alley in the 900 block of Harvard Avenue.

“When speaking to the victim that had been shot, he stated he had been shot while attempting to buy a handgun,” according to Dayton Municipal Court records. “(He) stated the suspect stole $230 and the handgun that he was to purchase.”

He reportedly struggled with the suspect, later identified as Dixon, and was shot in the leg.

When he attempted to flee in a vehicle, Dixon allegedly shot at the vehicle as well.

Investigators retrieved shell casings and other evidence at the scene.

The victim met the suspect as “Zay Low” on Facebook, according to municipal court documents.

Investigators were able to identify Zay Low as Dixon.

Officers arrested him in Trotwood on Feb. 3 and found three handguns during a search of his home.