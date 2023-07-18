Man indicted in social media feud that ended in Moraine man’s death

A Kettering man accused in a social media feud that ended in the shooting death of a Moraine man has been indicted.

Eric Daniel Ball, II, 19, of Kettering, is facing one count each of murder, involuntary manslaughter, discharge of a firearm on or near a prohibited premises and improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation and two counts each of tampering with evidence and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records.

Ball is being held on a $1 million bond in the Montgomery County Jail. He is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday.

Ball is accused of killing 19-year-old Terry Martin Jr. in a drive-by shooting in the 2700 block of Gladstone Street on July 9.

A woman called 911 and reported her grandson, later identified as Martin, was shot and had blood coming from his head, according to Moraine police records. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Moraine police Deputy Chief Jason Neubauer said Martin was shot three times in the head and neck. He was believed to be standing behind his grandmother, who was not injured, at the time of the shooting.

Ten bullets struck the home, with five going through the front door, according to police.

Local residents provided information to police that led investigators to Ball and a second suspect. Both were arrested on July 10, but the second suspect was released without being charged.

Ball and Martin attended Fairmont High School together. Neubauer said the shooting appeared to stem from an argument on social media.

“It sounded like there was some feuding going on through social platforms that really began and escalated the argument going on between these parties,” he said.

During an interview, Ball told police Martin previously threatened him on social media, according to Kettering Municipal Court records.

Neubauer said the shooting was a “life-altering choice.”

“This wasn’t the way to go about it,” he said. “If there were threats initially being made by one half of the parties they simply could’ve reported it to the police. It didn’t have to result in the level it did and result in a shooting with somebody else dying.”