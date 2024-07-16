Man indicted on murder charges in fatal stabbing in Dayton

Kennedy is accused of stabbing and killing 43-year-old Randall Middleton on July 7.

Police responded to a house in the 500 block of Deeds Avenue just after 10 p.m. for a stabbing. They arrived to find Kennedy on top of Middleton outside the house. Middleton had a large laceration to his leg, according to Dayton Municipal Court records.

“Kennedy told responding officers he believed Middleton was going to stab him, so he (Kennedy) stabbed Middleton first,” the affidavit read.

Middleton was transported to Miami Valley Hospital, where the died from injuries the next morning.

Video footage reportedly showed the men arguing.

“During the stabbing incident Kennedy is observed pulling a pocket knife from his person and rubbing Middleton’s blood on the knife and throwing the knife into the street nearby,” according to the affidavit.

Kennedy was arrested at the scene.

His bond was initially set at $1 million in municipal court. His arraignment is scheduled for Thursday.