Man injured in Trotwood shooting; 911 callers report at least a dozen shots fired

A man was injured in a shooting early Monday morning in Trotwood where multiple 911 callers reported hearing at least a dozen gunshots.

The shooting was reported just before 1 a.m. in the 200 block of Miller Avenue.

One 911 caller reported hearing 10 to 12 shots while a second caller said they heard about 20, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch records.

One person told dispatch they were sitting outside when the gunfire started and they could hear a bullet as it went past them.

Another caller said her brother was shot and they were taking him to Miami Valley Hospital.

“Someone just ran up to the house and shot up our house,” she said.

The woman was unable to provide a suspect description to dispatch.

Additional information on injuries was not available. We’re reached out to Trotwood police for more details and will update this story as information is released.