Man killed in fiery crash in West Carrollton ID’d

A man who died following a fiery crash involving a motorcycle and SUV in West Carrollton Friday morning has been identified.
Gregory Yannekis, 43, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Montgomery County Coroner Dr. Kent Harshbarger.
The crash was reported shortly before 8 a.m. Friday on West Central Avenue, according to West Carrollton police and fire dispatchers.
A photo submitted to the Dayton Daily News showed a motorcycle on the ground engulfed in flames.
Police confirmed Friday one person had died but did not confirm if it was the motorcyclist or someone in the SUV.
No other injuries were reported.
We are working to learn more and will continue to update this story as information is available.
