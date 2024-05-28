Man killed in fiery crash in West Carrollton ID’d

The crash was reported shortly before 8 a.m. Friday on West Central Avenue, according to West Carrollton police and fire dispatchers.

A photo submitted to the Dayton Daily News showed a motorcycle on the ground engulfed in flames.

Police confirmed Friday one person had died but did not confirm if it was the motorcyclist or someone in the SUV.

No other injuries were reported.

