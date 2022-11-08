Man killed in pedestrian strike in Fairborn

Fairborn police are investigation a fatal pedestrian strike that took place Monday evening on Kauffman Avenue.
The incident was reported around 6:32 p.m. near West Dayton Yellow Springs Road.
A 71-year-old man was crossing the road when he was hit by a the vehicle, according to police. It’s not clear if he was in a cross walk at the time of the incident.
Fairborn medics pronounced the man dead at the scene, according to police. His identity will be released once next of kin has been notified.
No other injuries were reported.
At this time, foul play does not appear to be involved and no one has been cited in the incident.
Police and the Greene County Coroner’s Office are continuing to investigate.
We will update this story as more information is available.
