Man killed in Trotwood crash overnight

Local News
By
1 hour ago
One person was killed in a motorcycle crash Saturday night in Trotwood.

Trotwood crews responded to reports of a one-vehicle crash at the 4000 block of Salem Avenue around 10:26 p.m., according to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

A motorcyclist hit a pole, dispatch said. The man was not breathing, dispatch added.

It is unknown what led up to the crash or if the coroner’s office was called.

Additional details are not yet available.

We will update as we learn more.

About the Author

Holly Souther is a staff writer for the breaking news team at Dayton Daily News and covers issues for Montgomery County. Souther seeks to create meaningful stories of interest, of relevance and other such important topics for local communities. Souther hopes to further create impactful pieces for everyday voices.

