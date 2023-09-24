Man killed in Trotwood crash overnight

One person was killed in a motorcycle crash Saturday night in Trotwood.

Trotwood crews responded to reports of a one-vehicle crash at the 4000 block of Salem Avenue around 10:26 p.m., according to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

A motorcyclist hit a pole, dispatch said. The man was not breathing, dispatch added.

It is unknown what led up to the crash or if the coroner’s office was called.

Additional details are not yet available.

We will update as we learn more.