Man pleads guilty to strangling 4-year-old girl in Harrison Twp.

A man convicted in a child abuse case involving a 4-year-old girl in Harrison Twp. will be sentenced next week.

Richard Lamar King, 32, pleaded guilty Aug. 15 in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court to one count of strangulation, a third-degree felony. He faces up to three years in prison plus up to three years of probation.

He was indicted May 16 for two counts of strangulation and one misdemeanor assault charge. As part of his plea agreement, the other two charges were dismissed.

At the time of the April 4 incident, King had a warrant issued by Ohio Adult Parole for charges of abduction and felony domestic violence, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies along with parole officers and the U.S. Marshals Service had been working to find him. He was arrested May 16 in Dayton.

“It is particularly noteworthy that this assault occurred on the very day Ohio’s law on strangulation went into effect, underscoring the urgency to bring Richard King to justice,” Sheriff Rob Streck said previously.

Ohio was the last state in the U.S. to have a specific law against strangulation. Gov. Mike DeWine signed the bill into law in early January, and it took effect 90 days later, on April 4. The crime is a felony of the fifth- to second-degree depending on the level of harm.

When King is sentenced, he also may be ordered to serve time remaining on his probation or 12 months, whichever is greater. If imposed, it would be served consecutively to any prison term in the strangulation case, according to court records.

King is held on $75,000 bail in the Montgomery County Jail.