No jail time for first man in Montgomery County indicted for strangulation

A Dayton man who was the first in Montgomery County indicted for Ohio’s new strangulation law avoided jail time during this week’s sentencing hearing.

Sharif Qasim, 38, was sentenced Wednesday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court to up to five years of intensive community control sanctions. He also is required to meet with a domestic violence specialist, receive outpatient mental health programming and attend domestic violence counseling, said Greg Flannagan, Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office spokesman.

Qasim pleaded guilty June 28 to one count of strangulation, a fifth-degree felony. As part of his plea, an additional charge of strangulation, a fourth-degree felony, was dismissed.

Ohio was the last state in the U.S. to have a specific law against strangulation. Gov. Mike DeWine signed the bill into law in early January, and it took effect 90 days later, on April 4. The crime is a felony of the fifth- to second-degree depending on the level of harm.

Dayton police responded April 10 to an alarm at a residence in the 30 block of Ivy Avenue where they encountered a woman with “injuries that were immediately obvious to officers on scene,” according to an affidavit filed in Dayton Municipal Court.

The woman said she was assaulted by her boyfriend, identified as Qasim, and that he made a copy of her key without her knowledge and used it to get inside her home.

She told police he choked her and struck her multiple times in the face. Officers reported she suffered bruising and cuts on her neck and a severely swollen and discolored eye, the affidavit stated.

Should Qasim not comply with probation terms, his alternative sentence will be 6 to 12 months, Flannagan said.