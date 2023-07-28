X

No jail time for first man in Montgomery County indicted for strangulation

Credit: JIM NOELKER

Credit: JIM NOELKER

Crime & Law
By
11 minutes ago

A Dayton man who was the first in Montgomery County indicted for Ohio’s new strangulation law avoided jail time during this week’s sentencing hearing.

Sharif Qasim, 38, was sentenced Wednesday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court to up to five years of intensive community control sanctions. He also is required to meet with a domestic violence specialist, receive outpatient mental health programming and attend domestic violence counseling, said Greg Flannagan, Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office spokesman.

ExploreRELATED: Dayton man is 1st indicted in Montgomery County on new strangulation charge

Qasim pleaded guilty June 28 to one count of strangulation, a fifth-degree felony. As part of his plea, an additional charge of strangulation, a fourth-degree felony, was dismissed.

Ohio was the last state in the U.S. to have a specific law against strangulation. Gov. Mike DeWine signed the bill into law in early January, and it took effect 90 days later, on April 4. The crime is a felony of the fifth- to second-degree depending on the level of harm.

Dayton police responded April 10 to an alarm at a residence in the 30 block of Ivy Avenue where they encountered a woman with “injuries that were immediately obvious to officers on scene,” according to an affidavit filed in Dayton Municipal Court.

The woman said she was assaulted by her boyfriend, identified as Qasim, and that he made a copy of her key without her knowledge and used it to get inside her home.

She told police he choked her and struck her multiple times in the face. Officers reported she suffered bruising and cuts on her neck and a severely swollen and discolored eye, the affidavit stated.

Should Qasim not comply with probation terms, his alternative sentence will be 6 to 12 months, Flannagan said.

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

In Other News
1
Nearly 90 dogs seized from Butler County property, others found dead
2
Police: 18-year-old causes crash during chase, would not let woman out
3
Pair wanted on more than 20 charges in Miamisburg drug trafficking case
4
Firearms are being turned into machine guns by criminals in the Dayton...
5
Man gets life in prison for ambush-style deadly shooting outside Xenia...

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top