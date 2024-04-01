Man pleads not guilty by reason of insanity in Yellow Springs fatal shooting case

Bleything’s attorney has asked the court for a psychological evaluation to determine if Bleything is competent to stand trial, “as well as to determine his sanity at the time of the charged offense,” according to a court document filed Friday in Greene County Common Pleas Court.

Police reports state that around 7:50 p.m. March 14, a Yellow Springs police officer, along with a fire department medic, was called to a house on South High Street on the report of an assault with a victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

The officer sent out a Signal 99, which requested all available units in the area. Village dispatch records show the incident was briefly thought to be an “active shooting.”

Bleything was apprehended after allegedly threatening a man with a gun in Yellow Springs during the weekend after the fatal shooting. Investigators with the Clark County Sheriff’s Office and agents with Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation contacted Bleything at his residence in German Twp., Clark County, where he was taken into custody.

Vang was a hard worker, a grandmother and “one of the kindest and most beautiful humans,” according to her obituary.

“Connie was the type of mom that would bring anybody in, feed them, give them a place to sleep, and send them off with $20 dollars in their pocket to ensure their welfare,” her obituary said. “She was the most caring and innocent soul.”

Bleything is an inmate in the Greene County Jail.

An indictment is an allegation, and a defendant should be presumed innocent until proven guilty.