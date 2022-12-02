Man pleads not guilty to murder charge in Troy daytime park shooting

TROY — Bail of $500,000 was ordered Friday for a Columbus man accused of attempted aggravated murder in the August shooting of another man in Troy City Park.
Derrick Peeples, 22, pleaded not guilty to felony indictments for attempted aggravated murder with a firearms specification, felonious assault and conspiracy in the shooting that police believed was “drug related amongst known associates.”
The shooting of the 29-year-old man was pre-planned, police said. The man was treated for a gunshot wound to the chest. Two others also have pleaded not guilty in the incident.
Peeples appeared Friday in Miami County Common Pleas Court after posting a $30,000 surety bond set at an earlier appearance in a Franklin County Court.
Defense lawyer Dennis Belli of Columbus asked Judge Stacy Wall to continue the bail amount set in Franklin County. Matthew Joseph, an assistant Miami County prosecutor, asked for higher bail, saying Peeples allegedly participated in a conspiracy with others and was the one who shot the victim.
Wall set bail at $500,000. She said Peeples has pending felony charges in Wood County and noted the shooting took place in daylight hours in a public park where other people were present.
A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 8.
Also charged in the shooting were Courtney McCarel-Kraska, 36, of Troy, and Todd Norris, 26, of Troy.
McCarel-Kraska pleaded not guilty to conspiracy, attempted aggravated murder, felonious assault and tampering with evidence. Norris was indicted on charges of attempted aggravated murder, felonious assault and conspiracy. Both remain in the county jail in lieu of bail.
