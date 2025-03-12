Breaking: GE to invest nearly $26M in Dayton this year

Man sentenced at least 18 years in homicide, Trotwood house fire

A man's body was found inside a Gardendale Avenue house, where Trotwood firefighters rescued four dogs on March 11, 2023.

Credit: Trotwood Firefighters IAFF Local 4024/Facebook

Credit: Trotwood Firefighters IAFF Local 4024/Facebook

A man's body was found inside a Gardendale Avenue house, where Trotwood firefighters rescued four dogs on March 11, 2023. CONTRIBUTED
1 hour ago
A man could spend more than 20 years in prison for his role in a Trotwood house fire where a 26-year-old man was found dead.

Savon Davis, 31, of Clayton, was sentenced to 18 to 22½ years, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records.

In May 2023, Davis was indicted on four counts of murder, two counts each of aggravated burglary and felonious assault and one count each of having weapons while under disability and aggravated arson.

ExploreRELATED: Clayton man charged with murder in Trotwood house fire pleads guilty to lesser charges
Savon Anthony Davis | Photo courtesy of Montgomery County Jail

Last April he pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of involuntary manslaughter and one aggravated burglary charge. The remaining charges were dismissed.

Davis was accused of causing the death of 26-year-old Jaykwan D. Hardy, according to Montgomery County Municipal Court Western Division records.

Hardy was found dead on March 11, 2023, following a house fire in the 5300 block of Gardendale Avenue.

Three others are also facing charges in the fire.

ExploreRELATED: 3 more people indicted for murder after man found dead in Trotwood house fire

James Norman, Bryhana Murphy and Icesse Messiah were indicted on four counts of murder and two counts each of aggravated burglary and felonious assault, according to common pleas court records.

Norman was also charged with one count each of having weapons while under disability, grand theft, burglary and aggravated arson.

Messiah was indicted one count each of burglary and grand theft.

