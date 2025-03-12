Man sentenced at least 18 years in homicide, Trotwood house fire

In May 2023, Davis was indicted on four counts of murder, two counts each of aggravated burglary and felonious assault and one count each of having weapons while under disability and aggravated arson.

Last April he pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of involuntary manslaughter and one aggravated burglary charge. The remaining charges were dismissed.

Davis was accused of causing the death of 26-year-old Jaykwan D. Hardy, according to Montgomery County Municipal Court Western Division records.

Hardy was found dead on March 11, 2023, following a house fire in the 5300 block of Gardendale Avenue.

Three others are also facing charges in the fire.

James Norman, Bryhana Murphy and Icesse Messiah were indicted on four counts of murder and two counts each of aggravated burglary and felonious assault, according to common pleas court records.

Norman was also charged with one count each of having weapons while under disability, grand theft, burglary and aggravated arson.

Messiah was indicted one count each of burglary and grand theft.