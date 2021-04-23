Man sentenced in ‘beyond egregious’ beating of child

A West Milton man convicted of beating a child with a board and causing extensive injuries was sentenced Thursday to seven to 10½ years in prison by a Miami County judge who called his actions “beyond egregious.”
Heath Weaver, 33, was accused of hitting an 11-year-old girl with a board while correcting her, prosecutors said. The child was struck on her body and head, and suffered fractures, multiple bruises and permanent brain damage, according to reports cited by prosecutors and Judge Stacy Wall in Miami County Common Pleas Court. The child was hospitalized for five days.
Wall reviewed photos of the injuries during a sentencing hearing. One particular photo, “took my breath away,” she said.
“This was not one strike. This was an absolute beating of this 11-year-old girl,” said Paul Watkins, first assistant county prosecutor.
Weaver pleaded guilty this spring to felony child endangering and felonious assault in the beating that occurred last June.
“(Weaver) wants to make sure that the child knows he didn’t hate her. This is not her issue, it is his,” defense lawyer Patrick Mulligan said.
Weaver said there was no excuse for his action and that he should have taken his medication. “I am deeply sorry for what I did,” Weaver said.
Wall said Weaver had taken medication for mental health issues around 10 years ago but had not sought treatment since. Two sanity evaluations were conducted, finding him competent. Weaver did not have a prior criminal record, the judge said. He will be given credit for 325 days served in the county jail prior to sentencing.