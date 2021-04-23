Man sentenced in ‘beyond egregious’ beating of child

“(Weaver) wants to make sure that the child knows he didn’t hate her. This is not her issue, it is his,” defense lawyer Patrick Mulligan said.

Weaver said there was no excuse for his action and that he should have taken his medication. “I am deeply sorry for what I did,” Weaver said.

Wall said Weaver had taken medication for mental health issues around 10 years ago but had not sought treatment since. Two sanity evaluations were conducted, finding him competent. Weaver did not have a prior criminal record, the judge said. He will be given credit for 325 days served in the county jail prior to sentencing.