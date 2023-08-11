Man sentenced in string of Greene County bank robberies

A man was sentenced to two to 21 years for a string of bank robberies in Greene County.

William A. Rivers, 65, pleaded guilty to three counts of aggravated robbery and one count of attempted robbery in June, according to the Greene County Prosecutor’s Office. He will be on post-release control after serving at least two years.

On March 18, 2021, Rivers reportedly robbed a U.S. Bank in Fairborn. He had a note demanding money and indicating he had a gun, according to the prosecutor’s office.

The next day, he repeated the process at a U.S. Bank in Beavercreek.

A few days later, Rivers was arrested outside a Miami Twp. U.S. Bank following collaboration between Beavercreek, Fairborn, Kettering and Miami Twp. police.

“Rivers has a number of prior violent felony convictions, including robbery and burglary,” said Greene County Prosecutor David D. Hayes. “He has been sentenced to prison on nine prior occasions. Due to the collaborative efforts from multiple police jurisdictions, a dangerous violent felon is off the streets and behind bars.”

We have reached out to the defense for a comment and will update this story once a response is received.