Man sentenced to 2 years in Moraine bank robbery

A man who pleaded guilty in connection to robbery at a Moraine Fifth Third Bank in September was sentenced last week.

Bill Madewell III was sentenced to two years in prison and will be on probation for one to five years following his release, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records.

The sentence will be served at the same time as his six-month sentence for harassment by an inmate (bodily substances) in a separate case.

Madewell pleaded guilty to one count of robbery earlier this month. A robbery (deadly weapon) charge was dismissed.

The case stemmed from a robbery at the Fifth Third Bank at 1923 W. Dorothy Lane.

Around 11:30 a.m. on Sept. 6, Madewell reportedly walked into the bank and handed a note demanding cash to a teller.

The teller gave him an envelope with cash inside and Moreland fled to a wooded area near Mayberry’s Moving and Storage and discarded the clothes he was wearing, according to Kettering Municipal Court records.

Police arrested Moreland after he came out of the woods.

Officers found a knife, crack pipe and cash that matched the amount taken from the bank in his pockets, according to court records.

Madewell did not show a weapon during the robbery, according to Moraine police.

