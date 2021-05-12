Man sentenced to prison for sexual assault of 6-year-old in Sugarcreek Twp.

Michael Edward Berger pleaded guilty in Greene County Common Pleas Court to one count of rape and two counts of gross sexual imposition, county Prosecutor David D. Hayes announced Wednesday.

Berger befriended the child’s parents and moved in with the family. After living in the home for about a month, Berger abused the child. The child told the parents about the abuse, and the child’s parents reported it to the Sugarcreek Twp. Police Department, according to a release from Hayes, who praised the investigators, prosecutor and victim advocates handling the case.