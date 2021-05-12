Man sentenced to prison for sexual assault of 6-year-old in Sugarcreek Twp.

A 41-year-old man was sentenced to prison Wednesday for sexually abusing a 6-year-old in Sugarcreek Twp.
Michael Edward Berger pleaded guilty in Greene County Common Pleas Court to one count of rape and two counts of gross sexual imposition, county Prosecutor David D. Hayes announced Wednesday.
Berger befriended the child’s parents and moved in with the family. After living in the home for about a month, Berger abused the child. The child told the parents about the abuse, and the child’s parents reported it to the Sugarcreek Twp. Police Department, according to a release from Hayes, who praised the investigators, prosecutor and victim advocates handling the case.
“Due to their efforts, a dangerous sex offender is off the streets and behind bars,” Hayes said.
Judge Michael A. Buckwalter sentenced Berger to 16 to 21 years in prison, after which he will be on five years of post-release supervision. He also was designated a Tier III sexual offender, which means that once released he will be required to register his address with his local sheriff’s office every 90 days for the rest of his life.