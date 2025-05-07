Man sentenced to probation in connection to Preble County child porn investigation

If he violates the terms of his probation, he could face stricter sanctions and a longer term or up to a year in prison.

Credit: Preble County Jail Credit: Preble County Jail

Hatmaker was initially indicted on five counts of pandering sexually-oriented matter involving a minor or impaired person and one count of illegal use of a minor or impaired person in nudity-oriented material or performance last May.

The Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force notified the Preble County Sheriff’s Office in February 2022 that Hatmaker may be sharing sexual assault material using an app, Sheriff Mike Simpson said previously.

The FBI assisted the sheriff’s office and raided Hatmaker’s Eaton residence.

In April, Hatmaker entered a no contest plea to one count of possession of criminal tools. As a result of a plea agreement, the child porn charges were dismissed, according to court records.