Child sexual assault material charges dismissed for Eaton-area man in plea deal

That charge carries a maximum of a year in prison and $2,500 in fines. He may also spend up to two years on probation or parole.

As part of the agreement, five counts of pandering sexually-oriented matter involving a minor or impaired person and one count of illegal use of a minor or impaired person in nudity-oriented material or performance were dismissed.

The charges stemmed from a notification in February 2022 from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force saying that Hatmaker may be sharing child sexual assault material via an app, Preble County Sheriff Mike Simpson said in 2024.

The sheriff said that detectives requested the assistance of the FBI, and in 2022 raided Hatmaker’s residence near Eaton in Washington Twp.

At the time of writing, Hatmaker is free on bond, and is scheduled for sentencing May 5.