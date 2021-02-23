Man who shot himself with rifle inside Darke County church in critical condition

Deputies escorted all the people in the church to sheriff’s cruisers until they were able to be taken from the church property.

The sheriff’s office Special Response Team and tactical medics and crisis negotiators also responded.

Crisis negotiators spoke to Veloz for three hours trying to get him to put down the firearm and surrender,” the release stated. “At 9:26 p.m. Veloz shot himself while in side the church.”

SRT members and tactical paramedics immediately gave lifesaving aid to Veloz while Greenville Twp. Fire and Rescue, which already was staged nearby, responded. Veloz was flown to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, where Tuesday afternoon he was listed in critical condition, the release stated.

Veloz is charged with aggravated burglary for trespassing into the church with a deadly weapon while it was occupied. The case is still under review and will be presented to the Darke County prosecutor for review of any additional charges.