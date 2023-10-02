BreakingNews
Sheetz aims for Kettering store on Dorothy Lane site owned by Kettering Health

Man shot during reported attempted robbery in Dayton

Local News
By
1 hour ago
X

A man suffered non-life-threatening injuries in a shooting during a reported attempted robbery in Dayton Sunday.

Around 10:20 a.m. Dayton police responded to the 4000 block Prescott Avenue for a shooting. When they arrived, they found a 39-year-old man who was injured.

“The victim said three males wearing masks attempted to rob him,” said Lt. Steven Bauer. “The victim was transported to Miami Valley Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.”

The Dayton Police Department’s Violent Offender Unit is investigating.

Anyone with information should call 937-333-1232 to speak to a detective. People can submit tips anonymously to Miami Valley Crime Stoppers by calling 937-222-STOP (7867) or visitng www.miamivalleycrimestoppers.com.

In Other News
1
DeWine announces $4M in support for Ohio human trafficking survivors
2
Bomb threat evacuates Caterpillar facility in Clayton
3
What questions do you have about Ohio’s proposed abortion-rights...
4
‘Nourish the Service’ event to tackle military family food insecurity
5
Dayton may sell biogas from wastewater plant for millions in...

About the Author

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top