Man shot during reported attempted robbery in Dayton

A man suffered non-life-threatening injuries in a shooting during a reported attempted robbery in Dayton Sunday.

Around 10:20 a.m. Dayton police responded to the 4000 block Prescott Avenue for a shooting. When they arrived, they found a 39-year-old man who was injured.

“The victim said three males wearing masks attempted to rob him,” said Lt. Steven Bauer. “The victim was transported to Miami Valley Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.”

The Dayton Police Department’s Violent Offender Unit is investigating.

Anyone with information should call 937-333-1232 to speak to a detective. People can submit tips anonymously to Miami Valley Crime Stoppers by calling 937-222-STOP (7867) or visitng www.miamivalleycrimestoppers.com.