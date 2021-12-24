Hamburger icon
Man shot in leg in front of DeSoto Bass Courts office in Dayton

By Jen Balduf, Staff Writer
26 minutes ago

A man was shot in the leg Christmas Eve in front of the DeSoto Bass Courts office in Dayton.

The shooting was reported around 3:45 p.m. in the 800 block of Oldfield Avenue.

Explore2 men shot, transported to hospital in Dayton

A 911 caller said the victim was shot in the leg by a handgun and that the suspect left in a black car last seen headed on Germantown Street.

The suspect was described as a man in his 30s who was wearing green army-style fatigues, according to an incident log from the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center.

ExploreShot fired inside Butler Twp. motel; suspect in jail

The gunshot victim’s injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

We are working to learn more information to update this report.

